Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Cleared of Alleged 'Funds for Votes' Remarks

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been given a clean chit regarding his alleged 'funds for votes' remarks made last week. The Returning Officer for Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency sent a report to the State Election with regards to a statement made by Pawar at a rally in Baramati.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Kavita Diwedi, the Returning Officer said, "I have repeatedly seen the video of the alleged remarks made by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. I have found that there was no violation of the Model Code of Conduct”.

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) had filed a complaint against the Deputy Chief Minister for a comment he had made at a rally in Indapur last week. "I will help you get as much funds as you want. But if you are getting funds from us, we expect that you will press the button next to our candidate's symbol." The NCP (SP) alleged Pawar for violating the code of conduct.

After the video of his speech went viral, Ajit Pawar came forward and clarified that his statments were taken out of context. He said that his comments were in line with the promises that campaigners make during the election. He further said, "that is why I said when our MP is elected from Baramati, we will take up our promises made during the election."

After the clean chit by RO, NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapse expressed discontent as called election office Modi government's puppet, deeming the clean-chit as 'absolutely ridiculous'.