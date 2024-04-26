Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Drone Cameras Banned, 1,500 Police Personnel Deployed for PM Modi's Kolhapur Rally

Kolhapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign rally will be held at Kolhapur's Tapovan ground on Saturday for which the police have made elaborate arrangements. The flying of private drone cameras at meeting venues has been banned due to security reasons. Around 1,500 police personnel, including various security forces, will be deployed for security. Additional Director General of Police Sukhwinder Singh of the state intelligence department reviewed the security arrangements and a demonstration of the security agencies will be held on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Tapovan ground on Saturday evening to campaign for the Grand Alliance candidates. Modi will be accompanied by leaders of the grand alliance in the state. Police will keep a close watch from the airport to Tapovan ground for security reasons. State Reserve Police, District Police, and Home Guards will be deployed along with Central Reserve Security Force personnel.

Additional Director General of Police Sukhwinder Singh reviewed the security arrangements at Alankar Hall and gave instructions to the police officials. Officials inspected the route from the airport to Tapovan and the Tapovan ground. Security has been allocated only on Thursday night and security will be deployed at important places from Friday evening. Senior police officials said that only after checking by security agencies, leaders, activists, media representatives and people attending the meeting will be allowed to enter.

Inspection of hotels, lodges

Police are checking hotels and lodges in the city to prevent any untoward incident during PM Modi's visit. In some places, combing operations are being carried out and action is being taken against the suspects.