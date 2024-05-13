Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: EVMs Shut Down in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parli Faces Disruption; Impact on Voting Percentages

Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections began today in 11 constituencies of the state. People have been queuing up since 7 am and complaints of EVMs malfunctioning have been received in many places. This will affect the voting percentage. The data till 9 am will come soon and it is learnt that around 25 EVMs have been switched off in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Polling for 96 seats in 10 states, including 11 in Maharashtra, 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, and 28 seats in the first phase of the Odisha Assembly are being held on Monday. This time, the fate of 298 candidates in the state will be sealed. People have been urged to come out of their homes to vote.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 25 EVMs malfunctioned at different polling stations. In Parli, the EVM machines were not working. New EVMs were installed at all these places and voting began after that. This is likely to lead to a decline in the first percentage of voting.

As soon as the fourth phase ends, the battle for 380 or 70 percent of the country's 543 Lok Sabha seats will end. Only 163 constituencies will be left in the remaining three phases.

Constituency candidates

Nandurbar: 11

Jalgaon: 14

Raver: 24

Jalna: 26

Aurangabad: 37

Maval: 33

Pune: 35

Shirur: 32

Ahmednagar: 25

Shirdi: 20

Beed: 41