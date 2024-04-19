Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: High Court Judge Joins Voters in Queue as Officials Exercise Voting Rights in Nagpur

Nagpur: Justice Nitin Sambre, administrative judge of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court participated in the first phase of polls with his colleagues. He was seen queueing outside the polling station with other citizens.

Justice Sambre cast his vote at a polling booth at Sule High School in Dhantoli, which falls under the southwest Nagpur assembly constituency. There was a queue of voters at the polling booth. So Justice Sambre stayed in line and voted just like everyone else.

Apart from this, many officials of the administration also performed their duties. District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar along with his wife cast his vote at a polling booth at C.P. and Berar School in Ravinagar. Police Commissioner Dr Ravindra Kumar Singal also performed his voting duty at the same polling booth. Additional Commissioner, Nagpur Division Madhavi Khode also cast her vote.

