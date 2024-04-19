Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Casts his Vote, in Nagpur (Watch Video)

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, exemplifying the spirit of democracy and civic responsibility, was seen at a polling booth in Nagpur, Maharashtra, today, exercising his right to vote in the ongoing elections. Polling began Friday morning in five Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra, where more than 95 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase. Polling in the 43 other Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in four more phases later this month and in May. Altogether 97 candidates, including Union minister Nitin Gadkari, are in fray in Nagpur, Ramtek (SC), Bhandara-Gondia, Chandrapur and Naxal-hit Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST) constituency, all located in eastern-most parts of the state.

#WATCH | Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit casts his vote at a polling booth in Nagpur, Maharashtra#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/bpFH6UBP73 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

There are 95,54,667 voters in the five Lok Sabha constituencies in the Vidarbha region. Of these, 48,28,142 are male, 47,26,178 female and 347 transgender voters, an election official said. In Nagpur, there is a direct fight between senior BJP leader Gadkari, who is seeking a third term, and Congress candidate Vikas Thakre. The high-profile constituency, which houses the RSS headquarters, has a total of 22,18,259 voters -- 11,10, 840 male, 11,07,197 female and 222 transgender persons.

The constituency has a total of 20,45,717 voters (10,43,266 males, 10,02,396 females and 55 transgenders). Five assembly segments, spread across two Lok Sabha seats, including Naxal-hit Gadchiroli-Chimur, are voting between 7 am and 3 pm, unlike other areas where voters can exercise their franchise until 6 pm. In the assembly segments of Amgaon, Armori, Gadchiroli and Aheri of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency and Arjune Morgaon in Bhandara-Gondia seat, polling is being held between 7 am and 3 pm, the official said.

