Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: "I Will Win By A Good Margin Says, BJP candidate from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari (Watch Video)

Nitin Gadkari, Union minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Nagpur who is aiming to secure a hattrick, has shared his opinion as Maharashtra goes under the first phase of polls today. Gadkari, who is contesting as the BJP candidate from Nagpur, underscored the significance of participating in the democratic process during an election rally. He highlighted the essence of voting as both a fundamental right and a civic duty, urging citizens to exercise their franchise. Gadkari resonated with the spirit of democracy, describing the electoral process as a celebration of the people's power to choose their representatives. He emphasized that regardless of political affiliations, every eligible voter should actively engage in shaping the future of the nation by casting their ballot. Expressing confidence in his own electoral prospects, Gadkari exuded optimism about securing victory with a substantial margin. His statement, "I am 101% confident that I will win by a good margin," reflects his assurance in the support garnered from the electorate and his commitment to serving the constituents of Nagpur diligently.

Voting in Nagpur for the first phase is currently underway. In 2019, Nitin Gadkari retained the seat by defeating Congress candidate Nana Patole by margin of 2,16,000 votes. The senior BJP leader, seeking a straight third term in the Lower House of Parliament, is now pitted against Congress candidate Vikas Thakre.Nitin Gadkari said that voters of Nagpur will repose their faith on the leaders who practice the politics of Vikas (development). Gadkari further expressed hope that people will make him victorious with a record margin and not give divisive politics any chance in Nagpur.