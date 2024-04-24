Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Independent Candidate from Aurangabad Rides On Camel To File Nomination (Watch)

Saheb Khan Pathan, an independent candidate contesting for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, garnered attention as he chose a distinctive mode of transportation while filing his nomination. Pathan made his way to the nomination venue riding a camel.

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: An independent candidate from #Maharashtra's Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat found a unique mode of transportation for going to file his nomination. Saheb Khan Pathan went to file his nomination riding a camel yesterday.#LSPolls2024WithPTI… pic.twitter.com/IYYqrKFK3S — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2024

The upcoming second phase of voting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for April 26, following the initial phase held on April 19, which saw a turnout of approximately 64 percent. This phase will cover 89 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 states, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir.

