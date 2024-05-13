Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nandurbar Witnesses 22.75% Voter Turnout in First Four Hours; Peaceful Polling Reported

Nandurbar: Nandurbar constituency recorded an average voter turnout of 22.75 percent in the first four hours. Polling was going on peacefully across the country with queues seen at several polling stations. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Dr Heena Gavit, Congress candidate Adv. Goval Padvi and Minister Dr. Vijaykumar Gavit cast their votes at their respective polling stations in the morning.

Polling began at 7 am on Monday at 2,115 polling stations in Nandurbar. Given the rising temperatures in the afternoon, voters preferred to vote only in the morning. The voter turnout in the first two hours was 8.93 percent. In the four hours till 11 am, 22.75 percent of polling was recorded.

Meanwhile, it takes time for the administration to come out with definitive polling data as it takes time for polling stations in remote areas of Satpura to arrive. In remote areas where there is no means of communication, the data has to be reported to the headquarters through a runner.