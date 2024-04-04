Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: NCP (SP) Announces Candidates for Bhiwandi and Beed Seats

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: NCP (SP) Announces Candidates for Bhiwandi and Beed Seats

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar, has officially declared its candidates for the upcoming elections. Suresh Mhatre has been nominated to contest from the Bhiwandi seat, while Bajrang Sonawane has been selected to represent the party in the Beed constituency.

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed both factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar within the Nationalist Congress Party to adhere to its instructions regarding the utilization of symbols, party names, and disclaimers in promotional material for both assembly and general elections.

