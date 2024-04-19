Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Casts His Vote in Nagpur (Watch Video)

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has begun Polling is being held in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories. In Maharashtra, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat proudly displays his inked finger after exercising his voting right in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament, after Uttar Pradesh. Nitin Gadkari, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister from Maharashtra, is aiming for a third consecutive victory from the Nagpur seat. In 2014, he won over seven-time MP Vilas Muttemwar by a margin of 2.84 lakh votes. He retained the seat in 2019 by defeating the then Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole with a margin of 2.16 lakh votes.