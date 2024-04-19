Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Senior Citizens Show Strong Turnout in Nagpur

Nagpur: In the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the administration made a big effort to increase the voting. Senior citizens of the city responded and reached the polling booth earlier in the morning, showing the spirit of democracy.

Laxmi Daulatrao Loharkar, a 96-year-old senior citizen, boarded a two-wheeler and reached the Hindi Primary School in Dharampeth along with a relative to cast her vote. She was taken in a wheelchair inside the polling booth. Despite her shaky hands, Loharkar exercised her right. She believes that voting helps the country to develop.

Sulabh Bhaskar Joglekar (82), a resident of Ramakrishna Nagar on Wardha Road, cast her vote along with her grandson, who had come from Pune. "Every citizen must exercise his right. This is what will enrich democracy." She said, while urging people to step out of their homes regardless of the heat. Interestingly, she asked his grandson to take a selfie and send it to relatives and acquaintances to vote.