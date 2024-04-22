Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shinde Sena MP Shrirang Barne Files Nomination for Maval Seat

Pimpri: Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne on Monday filed his nomination papers for the Maval Lok Sabha seat at the PMRDA office in Akurdi-Pradhikaran.

Also Read | CM Eknath Shinde Accuses Uddhav Thackeray of Power Ambitions, Blames Aditya Thackeray for Interference in Work

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, ministers Deepak Kesarkar, Chandrakant Patil, Pravin Darekar, MLAs Sunil Shelke, Ashwini Jagtap, Uma Khapare, Mahendra Thorve and former minister Bala Bhegde were present at Barne's nomination.

Meanwhile, a rally was held from Khandoba Mal to Pradhikaran in Akurdi. The rally started with the darshan of the village deity Khandoba at Akurdi. The rally began with the beating of drums and chants of slogans. Thousands of workers and office-bearers of the Grand Alliance partners were present on the occasion.