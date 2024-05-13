Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: State Records 58.10% Voting In Fourth Phase; Jalna, Nandurbar Lead The Way

The fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections concluded in Maharashtra on Monday, with approximately 58.10% of voters casting their ballots. Eleven key seats were up for grabs, with high-profile candidates awaiting the outcome.

Jalna constituency recorded the highest voter turnout at 68.30%, followed by Nandurbar with 64.93%.

In Jalna, union minister from BJP Raosaheb Danve faced off against Congress' Kalyan Kale. In Nandurbar, incumbent BJP MP Heena Gavit was challenged by Congress' Gowaal Padavi.

Pune had the lowest voter turnout among the 11 constituencies, with 51.25% of votes cast. Shirur followed closely with 51.46%.

In Pune, former city mayor and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol contested against Congress' Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar. In Shirur, Actor Amol Kolhe of Sharad Pawar's NCP sought re-election, competing against NCP's Shivaji Adhalrao Patil.

Constituency-wise turnout till 6 PM:

- Jalgaon: 53.65%

- Jalna: 68.30%

- Nandurbar: 67.12%

- Shirur: 51.46%

- Ahmednagar: 57.15%

- Aurangabad: 60.73%

- Beed: 63.99%

- Maval: 52.90%

- Pune: 51.25%

- Raver: 61.36%

- Shirdi: 60.37%

A total of 298 candidates contested, with Beed having the highest number at 41, and Nandurbar having the lowest at 11.

There were 2.28 crore eligible voters in the fourth phase, comprising 1.18 crore men, 1.09 crore women, and 1,272 third-gender voters. Across the 11 constituencies, there were 23,284 polling centers, 83 of which were deemed critical.

Voting took place using 53,959 ballot units, 23,284 control units, and 23,284 VVPAT machines.

Key candidates included Union Minister Danve in Jalna, Sujay Vikhe Patil in Ahmednagar, and Pankaja Munde in Beed, all representing the BJP. Actor Amol Kolhe contested for NCP in Shirur.

In Marathwada, Jalna saw a BJP-Congress contest, while Aurangabad witnessed Shiv Sena (UBT) versus Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde). In Beed, Pankaja Munde replaced her sister Pritam Munde as the BJP candidate, facing Bajrang Sonawane of NCP (SP).

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, with 35 seats having completed voting in the first four phases. Voting for the remaining 13 seats will take place on May 20.