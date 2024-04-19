Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: World’s Smallest Living Woman, Jyoti Amge Cast Her Vote at Nagpur (Watch)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 19, 2024 11:24 AM2024-04-19T11:24:44+5:302024-04-19T11:25:22+5:30
The first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections commenced on Friday, encompassing 102 parliamentary constituencies spread across 21 ...
The first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections commenced on Friday, encompassing 102 parliamentary constituencies spread across 21 states and Union Territories. Voting commenced at 7:00 am and will conclude at 6:00 pm, providing voters with the opportunity to exercise their franchise.
Today, Jyoti Amge, recognized as the world's smallest living woman, participated in the electoral process by casting her vote at a polling booth in Nagpur.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: World's smallest living woman, Jyoti Amge cast her vote at a polling booth in Nagpur today. #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/AIFDXnvuvk— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024
Maharashtra Parliamentary Constituency (PC)-wise voter turnout till 9 AM:
1) Bhandara Gondiya: 7.22%
2) Chandrapur: 7.44%
3) Gadchiroli Chimur: 8.43%
4) Nagpur: 7.73%
5) Ramtek: 5.82%