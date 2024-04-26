Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election: Uddhav Thackeray Supports Varsha Gaikwad's Bid for Mumbai North Central Seat

After her announcement as the MVA candidate for the Mumbai North Central seat, Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad met Uddhav Thackeray. Sanjay Dina Patil, the Thackeray group's candidate from North-East Mumbai, and Vaishali Darekar, the candidate from Kalyan Dombivli, were present. Both the candidates were given AB forms. "This time, my vote is for Varsha Gaikwad." Uddhav Thackeray said he would send Gaikwad to Delhi by making her an MP.

Talking to reporters, Uddhav Thackeray said, "This constituency is not new to me. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will try to win six of the six seats in Mumbai."

Vote to Hand for the first time, but with Torch in hand

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and the India Alliance in the country are fighting and winning to ensure that there is no dictatorship and the Constitution is not changed. Varsha Gaikwad is the president of the Mumbai Congress. She can fight and win from anywhere. We have not allied with the Grand Alliance, so we cannot say anything about their candidate," he said, adding that even though he is voting for Congress' Hand symbol, he has a Shiv Sena's torch in his hand. "It will have a cumulative effect," Thackeray said.

Without naming Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray said, "As Nana Patole says, some people are wind up toys, they play when the key is played. Sangli is looking good for us," he said, expressing confidence in Chandrahar Patil's victory.