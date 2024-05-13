Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voter Turnout at 52.49% by 5 PM; Shirur, Pune, and Maval Lag Behind, Nandurbar, Jalna, and Beed Lead

Maharashtra recorded a 52.49% voter turnout till 5 PM during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election. However, seats like Shirur, Pune, and Maval brought down the average tally of the Western state. Meanwhile, Nandurbar, Jalna, and Beed showed better performance in terms of voter turnout.

In Nandurbar, 60.60% of voters turned up till 5 PM, while Jalna saw 58.85% and Beed recorded 58.21% voting till the same time. Conversely, Shirur saw 43.89% voter turnout, Pune recorded 44.90%, and Maval saw 46.03%.

Constituency-wise turnout till 5 PM:

- Jalgaon: 51.98%

- Jalna: 58.85%

- Nandurbar: 60.60%

- Shirur: 43.89%

- Ahmednagar: 53.27%

- Aurangabad: 54.02%

- Beed: 58.21%

- Maval: 46.03%

- Pune: 44.90%

- Raver: 55.36%

- Shirdi: 55.27%

A total of 298 candidates are contesting, with Beed having the highest number at 41, and Nandurbar having the lowest at 11.

There are 2.28 crore eligible voters in the fourth phase, comprising 1.18 crore men, 1.09 crore women, and 1,272 third-gender voters. Across the 11 constituencies, there are 23,284 polling centers, 83 of which are deemed critical.

Voting is underway using 53,959 ballot units, 23,284 control units, and 23,284 VVPAT machines.

Key candidates include Union Minister Danve in Jalna, Sujay Vikhe Patil in Ahmednagar, and Pankaja Munde in Beed, all representing the BJP. Actor Amol Kolhe is contesting for NCP in Shirur.

In Marathwada, Jalna sees a BJP-Congress contest, while Aurangabad witnesses Shiv Sena (UBT) versus Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde). In Beed, Pankaja Munde replaces her sister Pritam Munde as the BJP candidate, facing Bajrang Sonawane of NCP (SP).

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, with 24 seats having completed voting in the first three phases.