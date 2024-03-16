Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Leader Subhash Bhamre to Run for Third Term from Dhule Seat

Former Union Minister of State for Defence and BJP MP Dr. Subhash Bhamre announced his candidature from the Dhule constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls. Speaking to reporters in Nashik, Dr Bhamre made the announcement on Saturday, 16th March.

"Party high command, including the leaders at national and regional levels have given their blessings for my nomination to the Lok Sabha. I'm very grateful to them (...)Under the leadership of our successful prime minister, our country which was the 10th largest economy in the world, rose to become fifth one, and is heading towards the third place," Dr Bhamre said. He also expressed confidence in BJP workers' attempts to elect Narendra Modi as PM for the third time.

#WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra: On his candidature from Dhule for Lok Sabha Polls 2024, former Union Minister of State for Defence and BJP MP Dr Subhash Bhamre says, "I am nominated for the third time for Lok Sabha. I am grateful to the party's high command. In the last 10 years,… pic.twitter.com/ySOP6tU2h7 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024



Dr Bhamre, who is an oncologist by profession, served as a Minister of State for Defence in the NDA Government from 2016 to 2019. In the year 2019, he assumed the title of the Vice President of Maharashtra BJP. Bhamre was elected from the Dhule constituency for the first time in 2014 and was reelected for another term in 2019.