Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Candidate Pratibha Dhanorkar From Chandrapur District Casts Her Vote

Pratibha Dhanorkar, the Congress candidate hailing from Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, exercised her democratic right today as she cast her vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. BJP’s state Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar will lock horns with Pratibha S Dhanorkar. Today five Lok Sabha seats namely Chandrapur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Ramtek, and Nagpur, will witness the polling process.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress candidate Pratibha Dhanorkar from Chandrapur district in Maharashtra casts her vote. pic.twitter.com/s2W8W4qfXV — IANS (@ians_india) April 19, 2024

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has disclosed that a total of 97 candidates are vying for victory in this phase. As many as 95.54 lakh registered voters will decided the fate of these candidates in Maharashtra. Among these voters, there are 48.28 lakh males, 47.26 lakh females, and 347 transgender persons. To facilitate the electoral process, the ECI has established 10,652 polling stations, each equipped with 21,527 ballot units, 13,963 control units, and 14,755 VVPAT machines.

Special provisions have been made by the Election Commission to accommodate differently-abled voters and senior citizens above the age of 85. A total of 9,416 differently-abled voters and 6,630 senior citizens fall under this category. Notably, in the Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency, voting hours are scheduled from 7 AM to 3 PM.Maharashtra stands as the second-largest contributor to the Lok Sabha with 48 seats, following Uttar Pradesh.