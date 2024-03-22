Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mumbai North East Seat Heats Up - Who Will Win Support of 7 Lakh Marathi Votes?

Mumbai: The elections in the politically multi-colored North East Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency have always been competitive. With over 15 lakh voters, the constituency has over seven lakh Marathi votes. The fate of the candidate depends on whose election symbol these votes hit the button. That's why the aspirants have started fielding on their way here.



The constituency has been represented by MPs from the Janata Party, Congress, BJP, and NCP in the Lok Sabha elections. Once a Congress stronghold, the constituency later went to the Janata Dal. Since then, voters have sometimes voted for Sena-BJP, and sometimes for Congress. In the last two Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's victory streak continued. This time, the BJP has relieved MP Manoj Kotak of another chance and fielded MLA Mihir Kotecha. On the other hand, the Uddhav Thackeray group, Congress, and Vanchit Aghadi are also vying for nominations. Mulund and Ghatkopar East are Gujarati-dominated areas. It remains to be seen in whose favor the Marathi voters tilt.

How many voters?

The North-East Mumbai constituency, which extends to Mulund-Mankhurd-Shivajinagar, has more Marathi voters in Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Ghatkopar West. Marathi voters are followed by 2-2.25 lakh Muslim voters. They are more prevalent in the Govandi Shivaji Nagar area. There are about 2 lakh Gujaratis, 1.5 lakh North Indians, 27,551 Christians and 1,99,744 other speakers.

Situation in 2019

Of the six assembly segments of Mulund, Bhandup West, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Ghatkopar East, and Mankhurd-Shivajinagar, Mulund assembly constituency, which is a BJP stronghold, recorded the highest voter turnout at 63.66 percent, while Mankhurd-Shivajinagar assembly constituency recorded the lowest voter turnout at 47.8 per cent.

East recorded the second-highest voter turnout at 61.27 per cent. Bhandup and Vikhroli, which have Konkani Marathi voters, recorded 58.99 per cent and 57.30 per cent voter turnout respectively.