Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP Ajit Pawar Leader Nilesh Lanke to Resign as MLA Today

Ahmednagar: Parner MLA and NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Nilesh Lanke is likely to resign from the Maharashtra Assembly today, sources said. The resignation will ensure that he contests the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat on a Maha Vikas Aghadi ticket.

Also Read | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Eknath Shinde to Decide on Nashik, Thane, Palghar and Sindhudurg Seats

Two weeks ago, Lanke had met Sharad Pawar and said that he was in Pawar's consideration for Lok Sabha. There were also indications that Lanke would contest the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha elections from the Sharad Pawar faction. Lanke has also been active in the constituency for a long time. However, his entry into the party and candidature are yet to be officially announced. Lanke had maintained silence as the anti-defection law could hamper it. However, it is now learned that he will resign and officially enter the fray. Sources said he will submit his resignation to the Speaker by this afternoon.