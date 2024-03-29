Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Eknath Shinde to Decide on Nashik, Thane, Palghar and Sindhudurg Seats

Thursday late night Eknath Shinde Shivsena announced their first list for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Uddhav Thackeray expressed frustration because Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has not revealed candidates for important constituencies like Nashik, Thane, and Palghar. Shinde's careful approach was clear as he chose to keep current MPs in most announced seats to avoid conflicts. Nashik was a point of contention, with Hemant Godse and Kiran Samant vying for candidacy and support.

Shinde faced pressure, especially regarding the prestigious Aurangabad seat that BJP leaders were eyeing. Despite BJP's interests in Thane and Palghar, Shinde remained firm due to their strategic importance. In a surprising move, MLA Sanjay Gaikwad from Shinde's group filed a nomination form without the Shiv Sena's AB form, causing a stir. Meanwhile, the candidacy of Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, was uncertain pending decisions on seat-sharing in Konkan and Kalyan. Uncertainty also surrounded Yavatmal-Washim, with speculation about potential candidates like Bhavna Gawli and Sanjay Rathod. As the political drama unfolds, the Mahavikas Aghadi faces challenges in maintaining unity amidst internal dissent and strategic maneuvering.