Maharashtra: Mahavitaran Pushes for Installation of Over 2 Crore Smart Meters in State Despite Opposition

Mumbai: Amid opposition from across the state, including Mumbai, MSEDCL is firm on installing smart meters. As many as 2,41,92,399 smart meters will be installed across the state. The contracts have been awarded to various companies and these meters will be installed by the Adani Group in Kolhapur, Baramati, and Pune.

Smart meters have been strongly opposed for the past year. The Maharashtra State Electricity Consumers Association has launched a movement against smart meters. However, power companies are sticking to smart meters. Electricity consumers in Mumbai have expressed their displeasure over the smart meters installed by BEST. 28 lakh 86 thousand 622 meters will be installed in Nashik and Jalgaon divisions and 27 lakh 77 thousand 759 meters will be installed in Latur, Nanded, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions. M/S Montecarlo will install 30 lakh smart meters in the Chandrapur, Gondia, and Nagpur zones and 21 lakh in the Amravati division. A total of 2.41 crore meters will be installed.

Adani's Meter in the Sugar Belt

Adani will install 63,44,066 meters in Mumbai's Bhandup, Kalyan division, and Konkan

Adani will install 52,45,917 smart meters in the sugar belt areas of Baramati, Pune, and Kolhapur

17 lakh 31 thousand 53 meters will be installed in Baramati, Pune, and Kolhapur Adani will install 52,45,917 smart meters in these sugar belts

Meters will be Installed as per Priority

Installation of smart meters has been a priority. For the first time, 27,826 meters will be installed on all feeders. Meters will then be installed for government offices and colonies, high-pressure customers in a phased manner.