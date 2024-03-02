Maharashtra: Mahayuti Forms Study Group for Dhangar Community Reservation

After the Maratha reservation, the Mahayuti government is now focusing on the Dhangar Community. The government has initiated steps to provide reservation to the Dhangar community in the state. The Minister of Other Backward Bahujan Welfare, Atul Save, announced in the Assembly that a study group, led by Sudhakar Shinde, has been established to consider the inclusion of the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribes category. Additionally, an 'Action Force' is being set up under the guidance of the Chief Secretary to expedite the implementation of schemes for the Dhangar Samaj.

During the budget session's final day in the Legislative Assembly, Minister Save stated that the study group, chaired by Sudhakar Shinde, is tasked with examining and submitting a report on the inclusion process of Scheduled Castes and Tribes in states like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh. The group has already visited Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Telangana. The State Commission for Backward Classes will review the report's recommendations after conducting further studies across the state and presenting a consolidated report. Minister Save emphasized that the government is striving to make the appropriate decisions.

A total of 13 schemes are currently being effectively implemented for the Dhangar community, mirroring tribal initiatives. These schemes encompass various aspects such as English medium education, homestays, hostels, Swayam Yojana for students unable to secure hostel accommodation, and coaching for MPMC/UPSC exam preparation.

To oversee the schemes dedicated to the Dhangar community, an Empowered Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has been established. Furthermore, it was announced that an 'Action Force' led by the Chief Secretary will be formed to accelerate the implementation of the Dhangar Samaj schemes.