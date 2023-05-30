Maharashtra: Major fire breaks out in a Thane warehouse, 7 engines present at spot

A massive fire broke out in a warehouse in Maharashtra's Thane on Tuesday. The fire then spread to three other warehouses. The fire broke out near the Royal Classic Hotel in the Shilphata area of the city.

At least seven fire engines reached the spot.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation, "The cause of the fire is currently unknown." Locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm. According to the​​ officials, the fire is spread from one to three warehouses. “No casualties are reported so far. The cause of the fire is currently unknown,” said the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official.