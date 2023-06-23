Maharashtra: Man from UP detained after making threats regarding bombings in Mumbai and Pune

An official announced on Friday that a man had been detained after being accused of making threats regarding explosions in Mumbai and Pune. According to the official, the defendant, Darvesh Rajbhar, resides in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

A man had called the Mumbai police a few days ago saying there would be bombings in the city and Pune, he said. While issuing the threat, he also demanded money, the official said.

Police tracked down the caller, who was identified as Rajbhar, and reached his location in UP. Rajbhar was brought to Mumbai and placed under arrest on Thursday, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

Mumbai Police control room received a call from an unidentified person on June 22 about blowing up Mumbai (Andheri and Kurla West Area) and Pune on June 24. The caller also demanded Rs 2 lakh to stop the blast. The caller is identified as a resident of Jaunpur in UP. A case under sections 505(1)(B), 505(2) and 185 of IPC has been registered and further probe is underway, said Mumbai Police.