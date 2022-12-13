Maharashtra: Man jumps in front of moving bus in Andheri, case booked

The Mumbai Police has registered a case in the death of a 59-year-old man, who allegedly threw himself in front of a moving bus in Andheri West.

The entire incident was recorded in a video that initially showed that the rear wheels of the bus ran over his leg.

The video of the incident that apparently took place on December 6 made rounds of the Internet before it came to the police's notice.

The police has identified the deceased as Abdul Gaffar Ismail Sayyed, 59, who killed himself under the limits of DN Nagar Police Station in Andheri West. His body has been handed over to the family, the police said.

As per the reports, the incident dates back to December 6 and the reason of the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

