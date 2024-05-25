Maharashtra: Man Kills Friend After Heated Argument Over Lok Sabha Election Results in Singarkheda; Arrested

A man allegedly killed his own friend over a heated argument in Singarkheda village under Narked tehsil of Maharashtra. The crime occurred when the duo argued each other over who would win the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Ramtek constituency.

Raju Parwe of the Shiv Sena (Shinde) is a candidate in the ruling Mahayuti Ramtek constituency, which was once represented by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

The incident took place on Wednesday. According to the Investigation told TOI, the deceased, Satish Phule (36), and his friend, Praveen Borde were alcohol addicts and in debt.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxalites Killed in Past 72 Hours in Encounter With Security Forces on Narayanpur-Bijapur Border (Watch Video).

“As per the preliminary medical report, Phule may have died due to an injury to the abdomen. While the injury does look like it was caused by a sharp weapon, we have no confirmation so far,” Investigation Officer Assistant Inspector Krishnakant Tiwari said.

The officer said that Borde fled the village after Phule collapsed after the fight. Acting on a tip-off, cops later nabbed him in Saoner. The officer ruled out that the fight had erupted following an argument over politics.