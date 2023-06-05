Maharashtra: Man loses Rs 12 lakh to conmen who promised to double his money

Five persons were booked for allegedly cheating a resident of Sawantwadi in Ratnagiri district with the promise of getting his money doubled quickly, a police official said.

The accused took away Rs 12 lakh when the man arrived at a specified location near Thane Bypass in Bhiwandi on May 29, the Kongaon police station official said.

One accused took the Rs 12 lakh with the victim, while another accused walked along side claiming he had double the amount. Later, a van arrived at the spot and the man with the victim’s Rs 12 lakh got in and fled, he said.

In his complaint, the victim said he had borrowed Rs 12 lakh from his uncle, the official said. A cheating case was registered on Sunday but no arrest has been made as yet, he added.