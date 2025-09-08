Maharashtra: Manoj Jarange Demands Govt To Start Issuing Kunbi Certificate To Maratha's Before September 17

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange protested for Maratha reservation rights in Mumbai last month at Azad Maidan. One day of hunger strike went on for five days. Manoj Jarange demands govt to start the process of issuing Kunbi certificates Maratha's before September 17.

While talking to media on September 8 2025, Manoj Jarange stated that, “September 17 is Marathwada Mukti Sangram Day. According to the Hyderabad Gazetteer, the process of issuing Kunbi certificates to Marathas in Marathwada should start within that period. Manoj Jarange Patil has demanded the state government begin the process by September 17 and insisted there be no changes to it, clarifying that he hopes this is not a hoax.

If you have decided now, then provide the manpower. There is a village committee of three, put it to work immediately. Based on the entries in the Hyderabad Gazetteer, the work of issuing Kunbi certificates to Marathas in Marathwada or to the extent of Hyderabad State should start. Otherwise, I will have to take a big decision again without any help, said Jarange.

Manoj Jarange Patil advised the Marathas to be patient, recalling the importance of accepting both victory and defeat. He expressed happiness at the prospect of reservation based on the Hyderabad and Satara Gazette in Western Maharashtra. However, he cautioned that if the gazetteer is not implemented promptly, he would announce a protest against the government at the upcoming Dussehra gathering.