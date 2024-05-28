Maharashtra: Maoist with Rs 6 Lakh Bounty Surrenders to Gadchiroli Police

Gadchiroli: A Maoist with a reward of Rs 6 lakh from the Maharashtra government surrendered before the police force on May 28. The Maoist has been identified as Ganesh Gutta Punem (35), a resident of Bechapal taluka in Bhairamgarh district of Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.



Also Read | Pune Porsche Accident Case: Congress State Chief Nana Patole Demands CBI Probe, Resignation of HM Devendra Fadnavis



Ganesh Punema joined the supply team of Bhairamgarh Area Dalam in Chhattisgarh in 2017. He was promoted to deputy commander in 2018. He was involved in encounters in Mirtur (Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh) in 2017 and Timmennar (Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh) in 2022. The Maharashtra government had announced a reward of Rs 6 lakh to capture him. He surrendered before Deputy Inspector General of Police Jagdish Meena of CRPF on May 28 to lead a normal life, leaving the unstable and criminal zone of the Naxals. They then handed him over to the Gadchiroli police force. He will be given a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh by the Central and State Governments for surrendering.

So far, 14 Maoists have surrendered

A total of 14 militant Maoists surrendered between 2022 and 2024 due to anti-Maoist operations and the government providing an opportunity for Maoists to surrender. The police force is ready to take action against the Maoists who are obstructing development works and the Gadchiroli police force is providing all possible help to the Maoists to lead a life of dignity.