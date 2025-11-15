Maharashtra: Massive Fire Erupts at Chemical Factory In Jalgaon; 12 Workers Safely Evacuated (Watch Video)

Major fire broke out at chemical factory in Jalgon on Friday, November 14, 2025. At least, two fire tenders were present at the spot to doze of the fire, said officials. Fortunately, all 12 people inside the factory have been safely evacuated, and no casualties have been reported.

District Collector, Rohan Ghuge, says, "A fire has broken out at Aryavart Chemicals. Fire tenders and police are present at the site, and we are working to control the blaze. Fortunately, there have been no casualties. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Initial reports indicate that 12 people were inside the building, and everyone has been safely evacuated."