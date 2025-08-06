Maharashtra: MBBS Admission Process Delayed Again; Amravati Medical College Prepares for Second Year

Despite NEET results being announced over a month ago, the MBBS admission process for the academic year 2025–26 is yet to begin. The admission schedule has already been revised three times, leading to uncertainty among aspiring students. The delay has caused concern as colleges across the state, including the newly-established Government Medical College in Amravati, are preparing to commence second-year academic activities. Initially scheduled to start from August 1, the admission process was first postponed to August 4, then to August 7, and now a fresh circular issued on August 5 has pushed the date further.

The Government Medical College in Amravati, which admitted its first MBBS batch last year, is now making full-fledged preparations for the second academic year. The college had received approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) for 100 MBBS seats in the third round of admissions for the 2024–25 academic session. With the new academic year approaching, the college has started the process of arranging hostel accommodation for the second-year students. Additionally, departments required for the second-year curriculum—Microbiology, Pathology, Pharmacology, and Forensic Medicine—are being equipped for academic use, with necessary minor repairs initiated through the Public Works Department.

To facilitate second-year academic operations, the college is repurposing unused pre-fabricated barracks from the district hospital to house the four major departments. Since the college is relatively new, additional infrastructure is still being developed, including hostel buildings, which are being sourced through rental arrangements. College officials confirmed that preparations are on track, even as the admission process continues to face delays. The administration is hopeful that the official schedule will be finalized soon, allowing for academic planning to proceed smoothly without affecting the students' academic calendar.

"Preparations for second-year MBBS are underway. Hostel rental arrangements are in progress, and departments like Microbiology, Pathology, Pharmacology, and Forensic Medicine will function from pre-fab barracks. The admission schedule has been postponed once again, and further updates are expected shortly," said Dr. Kishor Ingole, Dean, Amravati Medical College.