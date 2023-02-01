Maharashtra: Milk price increases by Rs 2 per litre

The price of milk in Maharashtra has risen by INR 2. The 22 organisations of cooperative milk unions have increased the price of milk by INR 2 per litre. Chitale, Khorat, Katraj, Thote, Purti, and Sonai milk prices have risen.

The Maharashtra State Milk Professionals Association has decided to raise the cost of cow's milk by INR 2 per litre. This price hike will take effect today, i.e., February 1.

A meeting of 22 major private and cooperative milk societies of Maharashtra was organised through video conference on Tuesday evening. The cost of milk procurement, milk bag packaging, and transportation has increased. In the state market, sales of non-state milk unions have increased. As a result, to avoid competition, the retail price of milk has been hiked.

Meanwhile, to avoid burdening consumers, some milk organisations have decided to reduce the commission (service charge) of major distributors and retailers. As a result, the selling price of some milk establishments is likely to remain stable.