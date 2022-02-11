Maharashtra minister moves bail application in court in election affidavit case

By ANI | Published: February 11, 2022 10:54 PM2022-02-11T22:54:58+5:302022-02-11T23:05:08+5:30

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Bachchu Kadu on Friday moved a bail application in Amravati court in connection with the case of hiding his property details in the 2014 Assembly election nomination papers.

Maharashtra minister moves bail application in court in election affidavit case | Maharashtra minister moves bail application in court in election affidavit case

Maharashtra minister moves bail application in court in election affidavit case

Next

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Bachchu Kadu on Friday moved a bail application in Amravati court in connection with the case of hiding his property details in the 2014 Assembly election nomination papers.

A period of 30 days has been given to the minister for appeal by the court.

Earlier on Friday, the Amravati court had sentenced Kadu to two months imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for hiding property details in the 2014 Assembly election nomination papers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Maharashtra cabinetMaharashtra cabinetBachchu kaduMahavikas aghadi