Maharashtra minister moves bail application in court in election affidavit case

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Bachchu Kadu on Friday moved a bail application in Amravati court in connection with the case of hiding his property details in the 2014 Assembly election nomination papers.

A period of 30 days has been given to the minister for appeal by the court.

Earlier on Friday, the Amravati court had sentenced Kadu to two months imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for hiding property details in the 2014 Assembly election nomination papers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor