Maharashtra: MLA Fund Remains Uncut In the Wake of Elections

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar has decided not to cut the provisions of the MLA Fund and District Annual Fund, which are of special interest to public representatives. At the same time, a circular issued by the finance department shows that some provisions have been cut.

• The district will also spend 100 percent of the annual fund.

• A 30 percent cut on some expenses

On April 12, 2023, the finance department issued a circular stating that the budgetary expenditure under the mandatory and programmed expenditure should be spent only up to 70 percent of the total annual provision in the first nine months of the financial year. "

Now, while spending funds for the remaining three months, it has been imposed on all departments to spend the funds only after taking into account the instructions in the same circular. This seems to mean a cut of up to 10 percent on some financial expenses.



They won't need a cut

• District Annual Plan (General/Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes Component Programme), MLA Fund, Central and State Share in Centrally Sponsored/External Assistance Scheme, provisions of 15th Finance Commission will not be deducted. However, the circular issued on Monday also put some restrictions.

• Various departments should submit proposals regarding the distribution of funds only by February 12. The finance department has also made it clear that the proposals received after that will not be considered. The powers of the administrative departments to reallocate the provisions of the budget have been put on hold.

