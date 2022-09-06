Maharashtra: MNS President Sachin Patil hacked to death in Parbhani

unidentified people in Parbhani on late Monday evening. According to reports, the fight occured over a petty dispute. The police are now speculating whether the clash may have been due to a political dispute. Assistant Superintendent of Police of Parbhani Avinash Kumar, Police Inspector of Nava Mondha Police Station Sandipan Shelke along with senior officers have visited the spot and investigation is currently underway.

Raj Thackeray's MNS have been hitting the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. Three Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers were recently arrested for allegedly assaulting a 57-year-old woman at Nagpada because she allegedly stopped them from putting up a party banner welcoming lord Ganesh outside her shut shop. The police said the MNS workers got into an argument with the woman and Argile abused and slapped her. He also pushed her, resulting in her falling on the ground.Initially, the Nagpada police lodged a non cognizable complaint. However, as the video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday and the news channels picked up the story, an FIR was registered.The MNS workers are identified as Vinod Argile, Raju Argile and Sandip Lad.