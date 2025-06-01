Maharashtra Monsoon: Farmers Advised to Delay Sowing as IMD Predicts No Rain Until June 10 and Rising Temperatures

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued an advisory indicating that there is no chance of rain in the upcoming days, following last week's heavy monsoon showers. The weather forecasting agency, IMD, stated in its advisory that the monsoon has slowed and is now completely stopped due to the changing weather, and that there are very few chances of rainfall until June 10, 2025. Along with noting the reduction of rainfall in the coming few days, IMD also noted that the clouds that entered Mumbai are likely to become active after June 10. As to reports, the west coast and some other regions of the Maharashtra state are predicted to receive light to moderate rain during this period.

Many irrigation operations in the Mumbai area may be impacted by this extended lull in the monsoon showers. In light of this, the authorities have also issued advisories for farmers. Concerned departments and agencies have taken the issue seriously and advised farmers in Maharashtra to hold off on planting crops till the monsoon season starts.

The abrupt break in the monsoon season illustrates how temperatures can climb sharply throughout the state. However, according to meteorologists, daytime highs in the Vidarbha area can reach as high as 40 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in the Khandesh and Marathwada regions are predicted to range from 35 to 40 degrees Celsius.

The city was disrupted by severe rainfall last week, and now the heat will make life difficult for farmers and daily commuters during the next ten days.

Consumers are struggling to balance household budgets as a result of the abrupt spike in vegetable and other commodity costs, which was triggered by strong pre-monsoon showers and the early arrival of the monsoon. This additional cost is a severe blow to people who are already struggling with high fuel prices, increasing expenses for education, and transportation costs. Mumbai received roughly 135 mm and 164 mm on May 26 and 27, according to BMC reports. Given how erratic the weather has been lately, checking outside before leaving your house may be the best way to avoid any problems.