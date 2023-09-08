Maharashtra: Monsoon returns to Nashik district after month-long break

On Friday, the Nashik district of Maharashtra received rain after a gap of nearly a month. In Nashik City, 62.4 mm of rain fell between 11.30 am and 5.30 pm.

While Wednesday saw light showers, followed by a few spells the next day, rains picked pace on Friday. Nashik city apart, Malegaon, Nandgaon, Peth, Surgana, Chandwad, Manmad, Dindori and Trimbakeshwar talukas also received rains, said officials.

At 44,360 million cubic feet, all the dams in the district have a water stock of about 68 per cent. It includes the Gangapur dam, which is 92 per cent full, Palkhed (55 per cent), Chankapur ( 95 per cent) and Darna (88 per cent).

Dams like Bhavali, Haranbari, Nandur-Madhyameshwar, Waldevi and Kelzar are filled to capacity. Due to the rains, 1,040 cusec water was released from Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, said irrigation department officials. This could also lead to a rise in the water level in Godavari river, they said.