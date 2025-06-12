Maharashtra Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Intense Rainfall; Orange Alert Issued for Multiple Districts

Although the early arrival of the monsoon in Mumbai and Konkan has stalled momentarily, significant changes in Maharashtra's weather are expected over the next five days. According to forecasts, heavy rainfall is predicted in Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra starting Thursday, with parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha also likely to experience intense showers. Mumbai had a short period of rain when the monsoon arrived, but it didn't last, and people are now dealing with more heat and humidity. The rain is expected to continue until June 30, bringing a Heavy rains to Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan in the first week.

In the second and third weeks, Central India has forecasted to receive good rainfall as well. Overall, the coming three weeks could bring widespread rain across the country. Forecast models suggest that the monsoon rainfall range could swing from minus 32 to 108 percent. If these predictions hold, heavy rainfall could trigger flood-like situations in certain areas.

District-wise Orange Alerts and Rainfall Forecast

According to meteorologists, several districts will experience heavy rainfall over the next few days, prompting the issuance of orange alerts in multiple regions:

Thursday: Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Sangli, and Kolhapur

Friday: Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Akola, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli

Saturday: Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg

Sunday: Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg

Possibility of Flood-like Conditions in Some Parts

Meteorologist Krishnanand Hosalikar stated that while the country has so far recorded 32 percent less rainfall this monsoon season, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that June’s total rainfall could reach 108 percent of the average.