Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Yellow alert in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Konkan regions - check details here

The state experienced heavy rainfall in July. However, since then, the rain has subsided, causing concern among farmers. Cloudy conditions prevail in various parts of the state, while some areas have seen increased sunlight.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has provided a significant update regarding the monsoon's expected return. Anurag Kashyap of the Pune Meteorological Department shared this information via Twitter. As per his forecast, there will be partial rainfall activity in the state starting from August 17, with rains anticipated in certain locations across Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Konkan.

“Partial revival of Monsoon over Maharashtra from 17th Aug. onward. Slowly R/F activity will increase, especially over Vidarbha, Marathwada & Konkan. Yellow alert is coming back due chance of thunder. Isolated Heavy rain chance from 18/19 onward,” he tweeted.

A cloud of thunder looms over several parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Nashik, Satara, and parts of Marathwada. Light to moderate rain is expected in these regions, accompanied by thundershowers.

The state is expected to receive rainfall between August 18-24 and August 25-31. This rainfall will occur in certain parts of Vidarbha. Rains are also anticipated to return to Konkan in the last week of August. Meanwhile, the current situation indicates that Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will experience average rainfall.

In the state, Mumbai suburbs, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, and Nanded districts have experienced substantial rainfall. The remaining districts have received average precipitation. On the other hand, Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna, Hingoli, Akola, and Amravati districts have reported deficient rainfall.