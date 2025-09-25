Maharashtra: Mother and Daughter End Lives Under Train Near Bhadli Railway Bridge, Bhusawal

A tragic incident occurred near Bhadli railway bridge near Bhusawal on September 22 evening, where a mother and her young daughter committed suicide by jumping under a moving train. The deceased were identified as Manisha Chandrakant Kawale (28) and her six-year-old daughter, Gauri, residents of Bhavaninagar, Nashirabad. Manisha had left her home around 2 pm on Monday with Gauri, telling her husband, Chandrakant, that she was going to buy rice.

When they did not return by evening, Chandrakant grew worried and began searching. Later, police discovered the bodies at the railway bridge. The exact motive for the suicide remains unknown and the Nashirabad police have registered a case of accidental death. The incident has caused profound grief for the Kawale family and the community.

A similar incident was reported in Kerala few months ago when a mother r and her two daughters committed suicide by standing in front of a train following a family dispute. Shiny Kuriakose (43) and her daughters Alina (11) and Ivana (10) died in Vadakara near the Ettumanoor Parolikal Nootiyonnu intersection.The incident took place near the Parolikal railway gate. Shiny left her house with her children, saying she was going to church. The three of them got on the track and stood hugging each other. The loco pilot of the Nilambur Express said that he honked his horn without stopping, but they did not move from the track.