Maharashtra: Mother, son found dead in bed box

In a terrifying incident, a woman and her son were found dead inside a bed box in the Amravati area on Friday.According to reports, the victims have been identified as 45-year-old Neelima Ganesh Kapse and her 22-year-old son Ayush Kapse.The bed was also reportedly found covered in blood.

The neighbors informed the deceased woman's relatives after detecting a foul smell coming from the house for two days, as per the news outlet Free Press Journal.The family members, who arrived from Nagpur, immediately called the police after finding the house locked. The police then broke open the back door and, upon entering the house, discovered the dead bodies. The neighbours also said that Neelima's elder son was missing. The preliminary conclusion is that they were murdered.