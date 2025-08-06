Maharashtra MPSC Group C Prelims Result 2025 Declared at mpsc.gov.in; Here's How to Check and Download

Maharashtra MPSC Group C Prelims Result 2025: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the results of the Group C Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website at https://mpsc.gov.in. The result document includes the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the next round of the recruitment process. The preliminary examination was held to recruit candidates for several Group C posts. These include Clerk Typist, Tax Assistant, and Industry Inspector. Thousands of aspirants appeared for the exam, which is the first stage of the selection process.

How to Check the Maharashtra MPSC Group C Prelims Result 2025?

To view their results, candidates can follow the steps below:

Visit the official MPSC website at https://mpsc.gov.in

Click on the “Results” tab available on the homepage

Select the link for “Group C Services Preliminary Examination 2025”

A result PDF will open

Use Ctrl + F to search for your roll number

Download and save the file for future reference

Candidates who have qualified will now be eligible to appear for the MPSC Group C Mains Examination. The Commission is expected to release the dates and details of the Mains round soon. Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the Mains schedule, admit cards and syllabus.