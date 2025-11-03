Maharashtra: Mumbai Doctors Stage Silent Protest, Demand Fair Probe in Phaltan Doctor Rape and Suicide Case

Doctors across various districts of Maharashtra are protesting and demanding a speedy and impartial probe into the alleged suicide and rape case of a Phaltan doctor. The doctor who was from Beed was found hanging in a hotel room on October 23. A suicide note was written on her palm alleging that a police official raped her four to five times and her landlord’s son was mentally harassing her. Doctors across Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are protesting. To seek justice for the deceased doctor of Phaltan hospital, Resident doctors are on a silent protest outside Nair Hospital. The OPD services remain shut, and emergency wards remain functional. Doctors have written to the CM Devendra Fadnavis, who has formed an SI committee. The protesters are demanding the inclusion of a woman IPS officer and a retired judge in the probe.

The protesting doctors told IANS, "We have four demands. First, a Special Investigation Team should be formed, with a female officer and a retired High Court judge on the committee. Second, the victim's family should receive compensation of 5 crore rupees. Third, we want it in writing that the case will proceed in a fast-track court. Fourth, the duty hours of doctors and the amount of work they have to do should be fixed."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On doctor's protest, a resident doctor says, "We have four demands. First, a Special Investigation Team should be formed, with a female officer and a retired High Court judge on the committee. Second, the victim's family should receive compensation of 5 crore… pic.twitter.com/fmLPlc2VMU — IANS (@ians_india) November 3, 2025

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has announced a phased protest plan that will culminate in a State-wide strike on November 3 and 4. “We will not stop until justice is delivered. If the government fails to take action, all remaining medical services will be suspended,” stated Dr. Ravi Sapkal, Vice-President of BMC MARD. While emergency and ICU services will remain operational, OPD and non-emergency services will be suspended during the two-day strike.

The agitation began on October 29, with doctors wearing black ribbons during duty hours, followed by black tape over their mouths on October 30 to symbolize silenced voices. On October 31, digital art and rangoli campaigns were organized as part of the protest. Over the weekend, MARD intensified its movement through a Statewide social media campaign using hashtags #JusticeForDoctors and #JusticeForPhaltanMO, culminating in candlelight marches at the Gateway of India and CSMT on Sunday. On Saturday, a delegation of resident doctors visited the deceased doctor’s native village to offer condolences and express their continued support to her family.

Also Read: Coimbatore Shocker: Three Men Kidnap and Rape College Student Near Airport Area; Police Launch Manhunt for Accused

The case has triggered widespread outrage within Maharashtra’s medical community. The Satara Police have arrested Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne and Prashant Bankar on charges of rape and abetment to suicide. Badne, who was named in the deceased doctor’s note, has been suspended and remanded in custody until October 30. The victim’s cousin alleged that she had been under political pressure to alter post-mortem reports. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis initially promised strict action, but later faced criticism for prematurely giving a clean chit to former BJP MP Ranjeetsinh Naik Nimbalkar before the investigation concluded.

On Saturday, the government announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute. However, MARD has demanded that the SIT function under judicial oversight, led by a retired High Court judge and a senior woman IPS officer to ensure neutrality. In its statement, MARD presented an extensive list of demands, including a fast-track trial in Beed under a Special Public Prosecutor, accountability for negligent officials under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, implementation of the Health Protection Act, and establishment of an Independent Medical Grievance Redressal Authority. The association also urged the government to create a State-wide mental health support network for doctors, activate POSH and ICC committees in all hospitals, provide Rs 5 crore compensation and a government job to one family member of the deceased, and ensure legal protection for whistleblowers and witnesses. It further called for preservation of CCTV footage and call records, regular public updates on the investigation, and the formation of a State-level committee to assess doctors’ safety and working conditions.

MARD also condemned derogatory and insensitive remarks made in the media, including those by the Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. “Such comments are deeply disheartening and inappropriate, especially when directed at a deceased woman doctor who cannot defend herself,” the association said, urging officials and media personnel to act with respect and empathy.