Maharashtra: Mumbai local train services hit by rain

Several parts of India are transitioning from winters to summers, and are experiencing rain and thunderstorms in the process. Parts of Maharashtra are expected to witness rain till Saturday, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) report said.

On Thursday, several parts of Maharashtra witnessed unexpected and unseasonal showers. In Mumbai, suburban train services were disrupted on the Central Railway in the evening, officials said. Heavy crowds were reported at several stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Byculla, Dadar, Kurla and Ghatkopar. After CR’s chief public relations officer tweeted about the disruption, a commuter replied that the Western Railway is never affected by such incidents and only the CR gets affected.