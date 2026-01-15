Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026: Controversy Erupts Over Erasable Marker Ink Used at Polling Booths

Polling for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra on Thursday was marred by controversy as questions were raised over the use of marker pens instead of traditional indelible ink to mark voters’ fingers. Within the first few hours of voting, complaints surfaced from several polling booths that the blue marker ink applied to voters’ nails was fading or could be wiped off easily. The issue sparked fears of bogus voting and led to heightened political tension across multiple cities.

What is this @MaharashtraSEC ? You are using a marker instead of indelible ink which is easily removable even 2 hours after voting. We tried removing it using sanitizer and it was easily wiped out. Who will ensure it doesn't make way for fake or duplicate voting #BMCElections2026pic.twitter.com/fQl1xZK02d — Tejas Joshi (@tej_as_f) January 15, 2026

The Mumbai Municipal Commissioner acknowledged that incidents of the marker ink getting erased after application had been reported. However, he clarified that the marker kits were supplied by the State Election Commission and not prepared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Officials also pointed out that similar markers have been in use since 2012 during elections to local self-government bodies, including municipal councils, municipal corporations, and zilla parishads. The shift from ink bottles to markers was made for operational convenience, authorities said, while appealing to voters not to touch the mark until it dries completely.

Anger and suspicion were particularly evident in Pune, where voters expressed outrage after it was confirmed that indelible ink was not being used during the Municipal Corporation elections. Many voters alleged that this was the first time such a method had been adopted in the city and claimed they were not informed in advance about the change. Several voters from areas such as Sinhagad Road said the marker ink could be removed with ease, raising serious concerns about how officials would prevent double voting. Some voters alleged the change was deliberate and demanded an explanation for abandoning the long-established practice of using indelible ink without prior public notice.

Meanwhile, opposition parties including the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Maha Vikas Aghadi questioned the quality and reliability of the markers at several locations. Candidates warned that if the marking can be erased, it could allow repeat voting by the same individual, calling it a serious threat to the integrity of the democratic process.