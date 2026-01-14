Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026: Key Alliances and Independent Contests Across 29 Corporations

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 14, 2026 17:03 IST2026-01-14T16:59:33+5:302026-01-14T17:03:46+5:30

As Maharashtra moves closer to high-stakes municipal corporation elections, the state’s political scene has evolved into a maze of ...

Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026: Key Alliances and Independent Contests Across 29 Corporations

As Maharashtra moves closer to high-stakes municipal corporation elections, the state’s political scene has evolved into a maze of recalibrated alliances, strategic understandings, and solo electoral forays. Long-standing coalitions have splintered at the civic level, unexpected partnerships have taken shape, and several parties have chosen to contest independently, highlighting how local dynamics often override state-level equations in municipal polls. From major urban centres such as Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur to smaller yet politically significant cities like Latur, Jalgaon, and Malegaon, electoral strategies differ sharply. In many cities, parties aligned in the state government are rivals on the ground, leading to friendly contests, limited seat-sharing deals, or multi-cornered battles. Below is a city-wise snapshot of alliance patterns and solo contests across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Municipal Elections: City-wise Alliance Matrix

RegionCityAlliances / Contesting Pattern
Mumbai Metropolitan RegionMumbai

BJP–Shinde Sena–RPI (Athawale);

Uddhav Sena–MNS–NCP (Sharad Pawar);

NCP (Ajit Pawar) – Independent

 Thane

BJP–Shinde Sena;

Uddhav Sena–MNS–NCP (SP);

NCP (AP) – Independent;

Congress, Vanchit – Independent

 Navi Mumbai

BJP – Independent;

Shinde Sena – Independent;

MNS–Uddhav Sena;

NCP (SP) – Independent;

NCP (AP) – Independent

 Kalyan–Dombivli

BJP–Shinde Sena–RPI;

Uddhav Sena–MNS;

NCP (AP) – Independent

 Mira–Bhayandar

Uddhav Sena–MNS;

BJP–Shinde Sena–NCP

 Vasai–Virar

BJP–Shinde Sena;

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi–MNS;

NCP (AP), Congress – Independent

 Ulhasnagar

Shinde Sena–Omi Kalani–Sai Party;

Congress–Uddhav Sena–MNS

 Bhiwandi

BJP–Shinde Sena;

Uddhav Sena–MNS;

NCP (AP), NCP (SP), Samajwadi Party – Independent

Western MaharashtraPune

BJP–RPI (Athawale);

NCP (SP)-NCP (AP);

Congress–Uddhav Sena–MNS

 Pimpri–Chinchwad

BJP–RPI (Athawale);

NCP (AP)–NCP (SP);

Uddhav Sena–MNS;

Shinde Sena, Congress, Vanchit – Independent

 Kolhapur

BJP–Shinde Sena–NCP (AP)–RPI (Kawade);

Congress–Uddhav Sena;

NCP (SP)–Vanchit–AAP

 Solapur

Shinde Sena–NCP;

Congress–NCP (SP)–Uddhav Sena;

BJP – Independent

 Sangli–Miraj–Kupwad

BJP – Independent;

Congress–NCP (SP);

Uddhav Sena–MNS;

NCP – Independent

 Ichalkaranji

BJP–Shinde Sena–NCP (AP);

Congress–MNS–NCP (SP);

Vanchit–AAP;

Uddhav Sena – Independent

VidarbhaNagpur

BJP–Shinde Sena;

Congress, Uddhav Sena, NCP (SP), NCP (AP), Vanchit – Independent

 Amravati

Congress-led front;

Uddhav Sena–MNS;

Shinde Sena–Prahaar;

NCP (SP)–Communist Party;

Vanchit–United Forum

 Akola

BJP–NCP (AP);

Congress–NCP (SP);

Uddhav Sena–MNS;

Shinde Sena – Independent;

Vanchit, AIMIM, AAP – Independent

 Chandrapur

BJP–Shinde Sena;

Uddhav Sena–Vanchit;

Congress, NCP (AP), NCP (SP), BSP, AAP – Independent

MarathwadaChhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Congress–Vanchit;

BJP, Shinde Sena, Uddhav Sena, AIMIM, NCP – Independent

 Nanded

Uddhav Sena, MNS, NCP (SP) - independent;

Shinde Sena–NCP (AP) alliance in 16 seats;

Congress–Vanchit

 Latur

Congress–Vanchit;

BJP, both NCP factions, both Sena factions – Independent

 Parbhani

Congress–Uddhav Sena;

NCP (AP)–NCP (SP);

BJP, Shinde Sena – Independent

 Jalna

NCP (AP)–MNS;

Congress–Uddhav Sena–NCP (SP);

Shinde Sena – Independent;

BJP – Independent

North MaharashtraNashik

Uddhav Sena–MNS–NCP (SP)–Congress;

Shinde Sena–NCP (AP);

BJP – Independent

 Jalgaon

BJP–Shinde Sena–NCP (AP);

Uddhav Sena–NCP (SP);

Congress–Vanchit

 Dhule

BJP – Independent;

Shinde Sena–NCP (AP);

Uddhav Sena–NCP (SP)–Congress–MNS;

AIMIM – Independent

 Malegaon

BJP,

Shinde Sena, Congress, NCP (AP) – Independent;

NCP (SP), AIMIM – Independent;

Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra Party (Islam) – Independent

Overall, the Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 underscores how civic polls are increasingly driven by local compulsions rather than fixed state-level alliances. The diverse mix of coalitions, tactical seat-sharing arrangements, and independent contests reflects parties’ attempts to maximise influence city by city, often setting aside ideological consistency for electoral advantage. As voters head to the polls, these fragmented and fluid equations are expected to result in closely fought contests, multi-cornered battles, and unpredictable outcomes, reinforcing the importance of grassroots dynamics and local leadership in shaping the future of urban governance across Maharashtra.

