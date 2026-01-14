Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026: Key Alliances and Independent Contests Across 29 Corporations
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 14, 2026 17:03 IST2026-01-14T16:59:33+5:302026-01-14T17:03:46+5:30
As Maharashtra moves closer to high-stakes municipal corporation elections, the state’s political scene has evolved into a maze of recalibrated alliances, strategic understandings, and solo electoral forays. Long-standing coalitions have splintered at the civic level, unexpected partnerships have taken shape, and several parties have chosen to contest independently, highlighting how local dynamics often override state-level equations in municipal polls. From major urban centres such as Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur to smaller yet politically significant cities like Latur, Jalgaon, and Malegaon, electoral strategies differ sharply. In many cities, parties aligned in the state government are rivals on the ground, leading to friendly contests, limited seat-sharing deals, or multi-cornered battles. Below is a city-wise snapshot of alliance patterns and solo contests across Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Municipal Elections: City-wise Alliance Matrix
|Region
|City
|Alliances / Contesting Pattern
|Mumbai Metropolitan Region
|Mumbai
BJP–Shinde Sena–RPI (Athawale);
Uddhav Sena–MNS–NCP (Sharad Pawar);
NCP (Ajit Pawar) – Independent
|Thane
BJP–Shinde Sena;
Uddhav Sena–MNS–NCP (SP);
NCP (AP) – Independent;
Congress, Vanchit – Independent
|Navi Mumbai
BJP – Independent;
Shinde Sena – Independent;
MNS–Uddhav Sena;
NCP (SP) – Independent;
NCP (AP) – Independent
|Kalyan–Dombivli
BJP–Shinde Sena–RPI;
Uddhav Sena–MNS;
NCP (AP) – Independent
|Mira–Bhayandar
Uddhav Sena–MNS;
BJP–Shinde Sena–NCP
|Vasai–Virar
BJP–Shinde Sena;
Bahujan Vikas Aghadi–MNS;
NCP (AP), Congress – Independent
|Ulhasnagar
Shinde Sena–Omi Kalani–Sai Party;
Congress–Uddhav Sena–MNS
|Bhiwandi
BJP–Shinde Sena;
Uddhav Sena–MNS;
NCP (AP), NCP (SP), Samajwadi Party – Independent
|Western Maharashtra
|Pune
BJP–RPI (Athawale);
NCP (SP)-NCP (AP);
Congress–Uddhav Sena–MNS
|Pimpri–Chinchwad
BJP–RPI (Athawale);
NCP (AP)–NCP (SP);
Uddhav Sena–MNS;
Shinde Sena, Congress, Vanchit – Independent
|Kolhapur
BJP–Shinde Sena–NCP (AP)–RPI (Kawade);
Congress–Uddhav Sena;
NCP (SP)–Vanchit–AAP
|Solapur
Shinde Sena–NCP;
Congress–NCP (SP)–Uddhav Sena;
BJP – Independent
|Sangli–Miraj–Kupwad
BJP – Independent;
Congress–NCP (SP);
Uddhav Sena–MNS;
NCP – Independent
|Ichalkaranji
BJP–Shinde Sena–NCP (AP);
Congress–MNS–NCP (SP);
Vanchit–AAP;
Uddhav Sena – Independent
|Vidarbha
|Nagpur
BJP–Shinde Sena;
Congress, Uddhav Sena, NCP (SP), NCP (AP), Vanchit – Independent
|Amravati
Congress-led front;
Uddhav Sena–MNS;
Shinde Sena–Prahaar;
NCP (SP)–Communist Party;
Vanchit–United Forum
|Akola
BJP–NCP (AP);
Congress–NCP (SP);
Uddhav Sena–MNS;
Shinde Sena – Independent;
Vanchit, AIMIM, AAP – Independent
|Chandrapur
BJP–Shinde Sena;
Uddhav Sena–Vanchit;
Congress, NCP (AP), NCP (SP), BSP, AAP – Independent
|Marathwada
|Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Congress–Vanchit;
BJP, Shinde Sena, Uddhav Sena, AIMIM, NCP – Independent
|Nanded
Uddhav Sena, MNS, NCP (SP) - independent;
Shinde Sena–NCP (AP) alliance in 16 seats;
Congress–Vanchit
|Latur
Congress–Vanchit;
BJP, both NCP factions, both Sena factions – Independent
|Parbhani
Congress–Uddhav Sena;
NCP (AP)–NCP (SP);
BJP, Shinde Sena – Independent
|Jalna
NCP (AP)–MNS;
Congress–Uddhav Sena–NCP (SP);
Shinde Sena – Independent;
BJP – Independent
|North Maharashtra
|Nashik
Uddhav Sena–MNS–NCP (SP)–Congress;
Shinde Sena–NCP (AP);
BJP – Independent
|Jalgaon
BJP–Shinde Sena–NCP (AP);
Uddhav Sena–NCP (SP);
Congress–Vanchit
|Dhule
BJP – Independent;
Shinde Sena–NCP (AP);
Uddhav Sena–NCP (SP)–Congress–MNS;
AIMIM – Independent
|Malegaon
BJP,
Shinde Sena, Congress, NCP (AP) – Independent;
NCP (SP), AIMIM – Independent;
Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra Party (Islam) – Independent
Overall, the Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 underscores how civic polls are increasingly driven by local compulsions rather than fixed state-level alliances. The diverse mix of coalitions, tactical seat-sharing arrangements, and independent contests reflects parties' attempts to maximise influence city by city, often setting aside ideological consistency for electoral advantage. As voters head to the polls, these fragmented and fluid equations are expected to result in closely fought contests, multi-cornered battles, and unpredictable outcomes, reinforcing the importance of grassroots dynamics and local leadership in shaping the future of urban governance across Maharashtra.