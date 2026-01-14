Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026: Poll Day Holiday Announced — What Remains Open and Closed on January 15

Civic elections across Maharashtra are scheduled for January 15, covering 29 municipal corporations, including major urban centres such as Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. Polling will be conducted from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, and a public holiday has been declared in all voting jurisdictions to facilitate maximum voter participation. As a result, several government-run and public-facing services will remain shut for the day. Citizens have been advised by the administration to complete important tasks in advance to avoid inconvenience, as routine operations in many sectors will be temporarily suspended due to the election process.

The political battle in these civic body polls is expected to be intense, with the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, facing off against the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. The Nationalist Congress Party and the Indian National Congress are also contesting the elections. A key focus is the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election, where 227 seats are at stake. Any party or alliance securing at least 114 seats will achieve a clear majority and gain control of India’s richest civic body.

In view of the municipal elections, the Maharashtra government has announced the closure of government offices across polling areas. Banks and schools will also remain shut on January 15. Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will not function, as many of their premises are being used as polling centres. Within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation limits, all government and semi-government offices, public sector undertakings and banks will remain closed. These measures aim to ensure smooth polling operations and encourage employees to exercise their voting rights without work-related constraints.

According to an official notification issued by the state’s General Administration, Industries and Labour departments, the public holiday will apply throughout Mumbai, including both eastern and western suburbs. The order also extends benefits to voters registered in Mumbai but employed outside the city, allowing them time off to return and vote. Authorities have provided a helpline number, 91-22-31533187, for citizens to report any violations of the holiday directive. The administration has stressed strict compliance to ensure free and fair elections across all constituencies.

Stock market operations will also be affected due to the civic polls. Both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange will remain closed across equity and derivatives segments on January 15. Trading in securities lending and borrowing, interest rate derivatives and currency derivatives will also be suspended. Earlier announcements had indicated that trading would continue with only a settlement holiday. However, a revised notification clarified that January 15 will be observed as a complete trading holiday, bringing all market-related activities to a halt for the day.

The public holiday will extend to factories, hotels, shopping malls, restaurants, retail shops, theatres, private companies, IT firms and other private establishments. In cases where a full-day holiday cannot be granted due to essential service requirements, employers are mandated to allow workers two to three hours to cast their votes. Special monitoring teams have been constituted to ensure that private employers adhere to these rules. Authorities have warned that action will be taken against establishments that deny employees their voting rights.

Polling stations will remain operational from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. While some private offices may continue operations due to internal policies or essential service obligations, a large number are expected to remain closed. Essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies and public transport systems, including local trains and buses, generally function during public holidays. Residents are advised to check local transport applications or official updates to confirm any changes in schedules that may be implemented due to the election-related holiday.

In accordance with election regulations, a statewide dry day has been enforced in all areas going to polls, including Mumbai. No sale or service of alcohol will be permitted during this period. All liquor shops, bars and establishments selling alcohol will remain shut. The prohibition on alcohol came into effect on January 13 and will continue until January 16. Citizens have been advised to plan accordingly and opt for non-alcoholic alternatives during the enforcement period to avoid inconvenience.

The local administration has cautioned that strict action will be taken against individuals or establishments violating dry day norms. Voters and business owners have been urged to fully comply with election-related rules and regulations. Security arrangements have been intensified, particularly in sensitive areas, to prevent any untoward incidents before and during polling. Increased surveillance and monitoring are being carried out to ensure the election process remains peaceful, transparent and free from any form of misconduct or disturbance.

To cast their vote, residents must carry valid identification such as a Voter ID card, Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport or driving licence. The counting of votes is scheduled for January 16, with early trends expected from 8:00 am onwards. Voters can track official results on the State Election Commission’s website, mahasec.maharashtra.gov.in.