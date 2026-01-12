Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026: Dry Day Declared in State for 4 Days from January 13th to January 16th

In view of the upcoming municipal corporation elections on January 15, the Maharashtra state government has announced a four-day dry period in 29 civic body areas where voting will occur. This dry spell will be in effect from January 13 to January 16, prohibiting the sale, purchase, and consumption of alcohol.

Officials stated that this measure aims to maintain law and order, ensure peaceful campaigning, and facilitate free and fair elections. The dry period will start as election campaigning ends on January 13, which signifies the conclusion of public rallies and political activities by parties and candidates.

The administration has indicated that liquor stores, bars, permit rooms, and any establishments selling alcohol will be closed during the entire four-day duration within the designated municipal corporation limits. Strict penalties will be imposed on those who violate these regulations under the applicable laws.

Authorities have called on citizens, voters, and business owners to support this decision and follow the imposed restrictions. An official remarked, “The dry day is a common preventive strategy during elections to prevent any incidents and ensure a smooth voting process.”

Voting will take place on January 15 in several key urban areas, including Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Mumbai, with vote counting set for January 16. Liquor vendors have already been informed about the restrictions, and police and local authorities will increase surveillance in public places. Officials warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the rules.