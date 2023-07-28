Maharashtra: Nanded district receives 255 mm of rainfall in 24 hours

Most of Nanded district in Maharashtra has been experiencing heavy rains, with Dabhad circle in Ardhapur taluka registering more than 255 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours as of Friday morning, according to officials.

Nanded has received excess rainfall so far this season as it recorded 148.7 per cent rainfall, they said. Several people living in flood-prone areas were shifted to safer places on Thursday due to incessant rains, an official said.

Of the 89 circles where the rainfall is measured, 58 recorded heavy showers, he said. Nanded city as well as rural parts of the district has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past couple of days. The highest rainfall of 255.50 mm during the 24-hour period (till around 8 am) was recorded in Dabhad circle,” the official said.

Nanded rural recorded 225 mm rainfall, Malegaon in Ardhapur 216.50 mm, Mugat in Mudkhed 187.75 mm, Nanded city 182.25 mm, he added. Nanded has so far received 148.7 per cent average rainfall. Although 376.1 mm of rainfall is expected in the district between June 1 and July-end, it has received 559.1 mm rain till Friday morning, according to the official.